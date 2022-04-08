LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFST. UBS Group downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

