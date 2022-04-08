Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Semtech by 153.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Semtech by 43.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth about $7,087,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

