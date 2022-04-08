Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

NYSE LH opened at $271.89 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $250.15 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

