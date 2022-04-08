Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forterra (FRTA)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.