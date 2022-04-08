Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. Forterra has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 989,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 35.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 510,712 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Forterra by 27.1% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Forterra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 202,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Forterra by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 169,234 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

