Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Iteris stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230 over the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.