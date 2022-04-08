Enigma Trading Down 5.4% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $482,958.45 and approximately $215,728.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00264141 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004816 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00678554 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.