StockNews.com Lowers SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.13. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 107,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.