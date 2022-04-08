Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

