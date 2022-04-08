Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider John F. Tutte Purchases 20,000 Shares

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) insider John F. Tutte acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($33.38) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($667,540.98).
Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,537 ($33.27) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,781.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,063.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,410 ($31.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.26).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.
About Bellway (Get Rating)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
