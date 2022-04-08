ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ArcBest by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.