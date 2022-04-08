eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

