Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 104,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at $13.97 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.