Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $772,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

