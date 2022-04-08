Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 116.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 98,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $224.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.40.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.