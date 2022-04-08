Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Exelixis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 569,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

