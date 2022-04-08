Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,059,000 after purchasing an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after buying an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after buying an additional 650,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

