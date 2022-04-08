Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voya Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

