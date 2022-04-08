Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LUCD has been the subject of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

