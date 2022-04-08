Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.99.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Qin Zhou bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693 over the last ninety days. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

