Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Midwest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Midwest stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Midwest has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Midwest by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

