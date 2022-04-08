SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SoftwareONE stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. SoftwareONE has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

