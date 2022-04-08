Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

OCSL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

