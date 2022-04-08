Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Oncorus stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

