World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

