Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

