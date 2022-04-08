Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.95.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,889. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,996,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

