Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.17.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.94 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,670,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,927,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

