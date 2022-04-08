Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of WLL opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

