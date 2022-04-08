Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.60 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $93.14 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

