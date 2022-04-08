Ieq Capital LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.