Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 289 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMETEK by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,627,000 after buying an additional 320,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $34,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

AME opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.