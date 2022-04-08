Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 120 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $353.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.50. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.71.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.