Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $556,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,238,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.