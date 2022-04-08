Analysts Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. S&T Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

STBA opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,792,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

