Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

SPG stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

