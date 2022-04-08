Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

