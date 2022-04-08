Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 438 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

AXON opened at $132.79 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.