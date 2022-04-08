Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $165.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.30 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

