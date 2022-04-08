$0.53 EPS Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.37. VSE posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. VSE has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

