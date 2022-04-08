Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $547,000 Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

