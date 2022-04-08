iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,355 shares.The stock last traded at $176.46 and had previously closed at $178.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,973,000 after acquiring an additional 495,379 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 397,634 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,619,000 after acquiring an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

