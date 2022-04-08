First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 288,442 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $53.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,842,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124,469 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 105,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

