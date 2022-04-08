Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $15.90

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.20. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 4,446 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,685 shares of company stock worth $1,322,961. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

