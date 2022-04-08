Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.89. Compass shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 15,929 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

