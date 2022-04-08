Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $6.89. Compass shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 15,929 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.
About Compass (NYSE:COMP)
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
