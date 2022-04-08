FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $29.40

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $30.38. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 5,624 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

