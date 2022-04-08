Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MATW opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $990.35 million, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,934,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

