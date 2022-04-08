Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.04

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.04 and last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 3179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

