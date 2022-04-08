Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.37).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 525.40 ($6.89) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 504.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 555.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 444.20 ($5.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($130,343.71).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

