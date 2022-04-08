Trainline’s (TRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.49) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.23) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 328.17 ($4.30).

TRN opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.67) on Thursday. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 268.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -21.80.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

