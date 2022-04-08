Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kistos stock opened at GBX 444.42 ($5.83) on Thursday. Kistos has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.97).

In other news, insider Andrew Austin acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £490,500 ($643,278.69).

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

